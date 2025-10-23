Nexon Completes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NEXON Co ( (JP:3659) ) just unveiled an update.

Nexon Co., Ltd. announced the completion of its share buyback program, which was conducted under the stipulations of the Companies Act of Japan. The program, which ran from October 1 to October 24, 2025, resulted in the acquisition of 3,502,600 ordinary shares at a total cost of JPY 11,304,484,200, marking the end of the buyback initiative that was resolved by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2025.

More about NEXON Co

