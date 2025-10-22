NexMetals Confirms Clean Copper and Nickel-Cobalt Concentrates from Selebi Mines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nexmetals Mining ( (TSE:NEXM) ) has shared an update.

NexMetals Mining Corp. has announced successful assay results from its metallurgical test program at the Selebi Mines in Botswana, confirming the production of clean, high-grade copper and nickel-cobalt concentrates. These results indicate that the concentrates meet industry-standard smelter acceptance criteria, enhancing their marketability and reducing the need for additional on-site processing infrastructure. This development de-risks the project and positions NexMetals favorably in the market, with plans to optimize the mining process for higher recoveries.

More about Nexmetals Mining

NexMetals Mining Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of high-grade copper and nickel-cobalt concentrates. The company is engaged in projects such as the Selebi Mines in Botswana, aiming to produce clean, saleable metal concentrates that meet industry standards.

Average Trading Volume: 90,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$171M

