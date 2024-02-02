NexImmune Faces Critical Funding Crisis, Mulls Liquidation

NexImmune (NEXI) has released an update.

NexImmune, Inc. is facing substantial financial challenges, with a current aggregate market value of its common stock held by non-affiliates at approximately $12.5 million. The company has not sold securities in the past 12 months but could potentially offer shares up to $4.16 million. It urgently requires additional funding to continue operations beyond mid-February 2024, but there are significant risks and uncertainties, including potential dilution of existing stockholders, changes in stock market listing, and the need for restructuring or winding down of the business. A special meeting has been adjourned to February 7, 2024, to vote on the company’s liquidation and dissolution, which could be postponed if sufficient funds are raised to maintain operations.

