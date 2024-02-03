NexImmune Ends Stock Sale Agreement, Raises $5.1 Million

NexImmune (NEXI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a termination of a material definitive agreement.

NexImmune, Inc. had an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and BTIG, LLC to sell shares of common stock through an “at the market” program, aiming to raise up to $50 million. They terminated the agreement on February 2, 2024, without incurring material penalties. Before termination, NexImmune sold 127,396 shares, netting approximately $5.1 million.

