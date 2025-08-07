NexGold Reports High-Grade Gold Intersections at Goldboro Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Treasury Metals ( (TSE:NEXG) ) has shared an update.

NexGold Mining Corp. has announced promising results from its extensive diamond drill program at the Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project in Nova Scotia. The recent drill results reveal high-grade gold intersections, which are expected to enhance the geological and grade continuity of the mineral resource, potentially upgrading certain areas of inferred and indicated resources. These findings are significant for the company’s mine planning and resource estimation, as they confirm the presence of high-grade zones near the surface within the planned open pits. The results also suggest potential adjustments to the existing geological model, which could impact future mining operations and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 530,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$112.2M

