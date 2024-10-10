NexGold and Signal Gold Merge to Amplify Gold Production

Treasury Metals (TSE:NEXG) has released an update.

NexGold and Signal Gold have agreed to merge, creating a significant Canadian gold developer with over 4.7 million measured and indicated gold ounces and ambitious plans to produce more than 200,000 ounces annually. The merger is supported by $11.5 million in private placement financing and a proposed debt restructuring to strengthen the financial position and unlock shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:NEXG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.