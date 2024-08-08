NexGen Energy Strikes Major Uranium Find

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) has released an update.

NexGen Energy has reported a significant expansion of the mineralized zone at Patterson Corridor East, with the latest drill results revealing a wide, high-grade uranium mineralization that continues to open at depth. The most recent drill, RK-24-207, has shown the best results to date, with intense mineralization similar to that of the notable Arrow Deposit nearby. This discovery underscores the potential of NexGen’s assets in the southwest Athabasca Basin, signaling a promising future for Canada’s uranium industry.

