Nexcel Metals Corp. to Acquire Majority Stake in Burnt Hill Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Nexcel Metals Corp ( (TSE:NEXX) ) just unveiled an update.
Nexcel Metals Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 58% interest in the Burnt Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada, from Cadillac Ventures Inc. This acquisition involves cash and share payments totaling $CDN 1.425 million over two or more years. The Burnt Hill Project, known for its tungsten and molybdenum resources, is strategically important due to tungsten’s critical role in high-tech and defense applications. The transaction’s completion is contingent on a definitive agreement, financing, and regulatory approval, potentially enhancing Nexcel’s position in the mining industry.
More about Nexcel Metals Corp
Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a current emphasis on the Lac Ducharme Property in Québec.
Average Trading Volume: 4,925
Find detailed analytics on NEXX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.