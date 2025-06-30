Nexa Resources Resumes Operations at Cajamarquilla Smelter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nexa Resources SA ( (NEXA) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Nexa Resources S.A. announced the full resumption of operations at its Cajamarquilla smelter after a temporary three-day suspension due to labor negotiations. The company confirmed that its 2025 sales guidance remains unchanged, emphasizing its commitment to employee safety and regulatory compliance.

More about Nexa Resources SA

Nexa Resources S.A. is a large-scale, low-cost, integrated polymetallic producer, with zinc as its main product. With over 65 years of experience, the company operates mining and smelting assets in Latin America, including four underground polymetallic mines in Peru and Brazil, one open-pit mine in Peru, and three smelters, with the largest located in Cajamarquilla, Lima.

Average Trading Volume: 24,687

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $654.2M

