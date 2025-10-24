Nex Metals Explorations Ltd Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Nex Metals Explorations Ltd ( (AU:NME) ) is now available.

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at The Ambassador Hotel in Perth. The meeting will cover the consideration of the company’s annual report, a non-binding vote on the remuneration report, and the re-election of director Thomas Percy KC. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit proxy forms. The outcomes of these resolutions may influence the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Nex Metals Explorations Ltd

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 157,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.38M

