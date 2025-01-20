News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has shared an update.

News Corporation announced an update to its previous buy-back notification, revealing plans for a repurchase program of up to US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move, dependent on market conditions and stock prices, aims to enhance shareholder value without involving ASX-listed CDIs, potentially strengthening the company’s market position and shareholder confidence.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation is a global media conglomerate involved in diverse sectors including news, information services, and book publishing. The company operates in multiple markets, focusing on delivering content through its media outlets and digital platforms.

YTD Price Performance: -0.87%

Average Trading Volume: 120,202

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$26.15B

