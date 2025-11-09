News Corporation Releases Q3 2025 Financial Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

REA Group Ltd ( (AU:REA) ) has issued an announcement.

News Corporation, a prominent player in the media industry, has released its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2025. The report highlights the company’s financial performance, including consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income, balance sheets, and cash flows. The document also includes management’s discussion on financial conditions and results, disclosures about market risks, and other relevant financial information. This release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s operational health and market positioning.

More about REA Group Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -9.43%

Average Trading Volume: 172,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$27.64B

