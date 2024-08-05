News Corporation Reduces Class A Shares

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the cancellation of 70,400 Class A common stocks as a part of a buy-back scheme, effectively reducing the number of such shares on the market from August 5, 2024. The move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and is detailed in their latest securities cessation notification to the ASX.

