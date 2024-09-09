News Corporation Plans $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program targeting up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, contingent on market conditions and stock price. The buy-back of Nasdaq-listed shares will be conducted through open market transactions or other means, with no repurchases of ASX-listed CDIs planned. The initiative underscores News Corporation’s strategy to manage its capital allocation effectively.

