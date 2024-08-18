News Corporation Exec Adjusts Stock Holdings

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

David B. Pitofsky, General Counsel of News Corporation, reported a series of transactions in the company’s Class A Common Stock on August 15, 2024, as detailed in the latest SEC Form 4 filing. The transactions included acquisitions and disposals of shares through market sales and the exercise of stock-settled restricted stock units. The filing indicates changes in Pitofsky’s beneficial ownership of the stock, reflecting active management of his equity stake in the company.

