News Corporation CEO Files SEC Form 4

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation, a global media and information services company, has announced the filing of a Form 4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This document reports on changes in beneficial ownership by key executive Robert J. Thomson, the company’s CEO. News Corporation operates in the United States, Australia, and the UK, distributing content worldwide.

