News Corporation Announces US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has shared an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, reflecting confidence in its financial position and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWS) stock is a Hold with a A$52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:NWS Stock Forecast page.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company, primarily engaged in the creation and distribution of authoritative and engaging content to consumers and businesses throughout the world. It operates in various segments, including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services.

Average Trading Volume: 182,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$23.75B

See more insights into NWS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue