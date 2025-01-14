News Corporation Announces US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has issued an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program for its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, totaling up to US$1 billion. This repurchase initiative, which does not include ASX-listed CDIs, reflects the company’s strategic decision to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value through market-driven stock repurchases.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, focusing on a range of media products including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming. The company is known for its diversified portfolio that spans publishing, television, and digital content, catering to global markets.

YTD Price Performance: -0.75%

Average Trading Volume: 129,990

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.87B

