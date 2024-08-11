News Corporation Announces Stock Cessation

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the cessation of 37,807 Class B common stocks, effective from August 9, 2024, as a result of a buy-back strategy. This new announcement, dated August 12, 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing adjustments to its issued capital structure. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to take note of these changes in the company’s securities.

