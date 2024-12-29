News Corporation Announces Cessation of Securities

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the cessation of 58,792 Class A common stock securities, which were canceled as part of a buy-back process. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital effectively. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the stock’s market dynamics.

