News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

The latest update is out from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ).

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program authorized for up to an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This buy-back, part of the 2025 Repurchase Program, aims to repurchase shares from the open market or otherwise, subject to market conditions and stock prices. The initiative reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

News Corporation is a global media and information services company that operates in various segments including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of media properties and its focus on delivering news and information across multiple platforms.

