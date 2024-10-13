News Corp Senior Officer Files SEC Form 4

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation, a diversified global media and information services company, has filed a Form 4 with the SEC, as announced in its recent news release. This filing indicates a change in the beneficial ownership by one of its senior officers, which is a point of interest for stockholders and potential investors. The company, known for its wide array of media services including digital real estate and book publishing, operates mainly in the U.S., Australia, and the U.K., with global distribution of its content and services.

