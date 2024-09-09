News Corp Initiates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program targeting an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, to be repurchased from time to time depending on market conditions. The buy-back will not involve ASX-listed CDIs and is part of the company’s strategy to manage its stock effectively. No specific number of shares has been targeted for the buy-back, indicating a flexible approach by the company.

