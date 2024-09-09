News Corp Files Key SEC Schedule 14A

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation, the globally diversified media and information services powerhouse, has announced the filing of a Schedule 14A with the SEC, signaling a move that could impact investors and the broader market. The company, headquartered in New York, spans various media sectors including digital real estate, subscription video services, and book publishing, with a presence in the US, Australia, and the UK. This strategic filing by News Corp could be of significant interest to shareholders and market watchers alike.

