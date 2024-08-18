News Corp Executive Trades Company Stock

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation’s Chief Accounting Officer, Marygrace DeGrazio, engaged in transactions involving the acquisition and disposal of Class A Common Stock, as documented in the recently filed SEC Form 4. The transactions included both the vesting of stock-settled restricted stock units and the sale of shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations. These activities are part of the company’s long-term equity incentive plan, with future vesting scheduled over the next few years.

