News Corp Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

News Corp (NWSA) has released an update.

News Corporation has an ongoing stock repurchase program that allows the company to buy back up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B shares. This activity is monitored daily by the Australian Securities Exchange, with regular disclosures in the company’s financial reports. Investors should note that these plans contain forward-looking statements which are subject to market risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes could differ from current expectations.

For further insights into NWSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.