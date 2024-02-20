News Corp Continues Billion-Dollar Stock Repurchase Program

News Corp (NWSA) has released an update.

News Corporation has an ongoing stock repurchase program with the authorization to buy back up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock. The company provides daily updates to the Australian Securities Exchange and includes information about the repurchase program in its quarterly and annual reports. The disclosed statements are forward-looking, reflecting the company’s plans but subject to change due to various market and regulatory factors. These plans are not set in stone and can be adjusted in response to the changing conditions and investment opportunities.

For further insights into NWSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.