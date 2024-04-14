News Corp CFO Acquires Restricted Stock Units

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Susan Panuccio, CFO of News Corporation, has reported acquiring stock-settled restricted stock units (RSUs) equivalent to shares of the company’s Class A Common Stock, as per the SEC Form 4 filing dated April 10, 2024. These acquisitions include 37, 105, and 155 RSUs priced at $25.51 each, leading to an increase in her beneficial ownership to 9,638, 27,112, and 39,892 shares respectively. The RSUs represent economic interests equivalent to actual shares and include accrued dividend equivalents.

