News Corp CEO Earns Performance Stock Units

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Robert J. Thomson, Chief Executive Officer of News Corporation, has been granted 302,479 cash-settled performance stock units, equating to the same number of Class A Common Stock shares, following the achievement of predetermined performance measures. These units will vest on August 15, 2024, signifying potential future changes in Thomson’s beneficial ownership of the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.