News Corp Announces Class B Stock Cessation

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the cessation of 34,476 Class B common stocks as a result of a buy-back program. The cessation took effect on July 12, 2024, as detailed in their recent securities notification. This strategic move could be of interest to investors and market watchers following News Corporation’s financial maneuvers.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.