News Corp Announces Class A Stock Cessation

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the cessation of 77,705 Class A common stocks as of September 20, 2024, due to a buy-back initiative. The announcement was made on September 21, 2024, and marks a significant change in the company’s issued capital structure. Shareholders and investors are encouraged to note the changes in the company’s stock profile.

