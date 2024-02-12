News Corp Announces Billion-Dollar Stock Buyback Plan

News Corp (NWSA) has released an update.

News Corporation has an ongoing stock repurchase program with plans to buy back up to $1 billion of its Class A and B common shares. The company provides daily updates on these buybacks to the Australian Securities Exchange and includes relevant information in its quarterly and annual reports. While the company has expressed intentions to repurchase its stock, these plans are subject to market conditions and other factors that could influence the actual outcomes, as detailed in the company’s regulatory filings.

