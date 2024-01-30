News Corp Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback Program

News Corp (NWSA) has released an update.

News Corporation is authorized to buy back up to $1 billion of its Class A and B common stock under its Repurchase Program. The company provides daily transaction disclosures to the ASX and includes Repurchase Program details in its quarterly and annual reports. Information given to the ASX, containing forward-looking statements, is subject to various factors that may influence the company’s stock repurchase actions and actual outcomes may differ from those anticipated.

For further insights into NWSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.