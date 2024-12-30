NewRiver REIT Announces Scrip Dividend Reference Price and Scheme Details

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

The latest announcement is out from NewRiver REIT ( (GB:NRR) ).

NewRiver REIT PLC announced the scrip dividend reference price for shareholders opting for the scrip dividend alternative for the interim dividend ending 30 September 2024, set at 73.41 pence per ordinary share. This scrip dividend scheme allows shareholders to receive additional shares instead of cash dividends, approved at the July 2023 Annual General Meeting, with no stamp duty or dealing charges, enhancing shareholder flexibility and potentially increasing shareholding value.

More about NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT PLC operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing on retail and leisure properties. The company primarily invests in shopping centers, retail parks, and community-based retail assets, aiming to provide sustainable income and capital growth.

YTD Price Performance: -0.96%

Average Trading Volume: 583,578

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £356.5M

