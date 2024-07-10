NewPeak Metals Director Buys Big

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

David Mason, a director at NewPeak Metals Limited, has significantly increased his stake in the company with the acquisition of over 27 million shares through an entitlement offer and shareholder approval, at a price of $0.015 per share. This substantial transaction, which took place in July 2024, has raised his total shareholding to over 31 million shares in the company, reflecting a strong sign of commitment to NewPeak Metals’ future.

For further insights into AU:NPM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.