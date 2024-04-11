NewPeak Metals Concludes Finnish Subsidiaries Sale

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Ltd. has successfully completed the sale of its Finnish gold permit holding subsidiaries to Canadian private company 1459992 BC, led by corporate figure Emma Fairhurst. The deal, which is a part of NewPeak’s strategic rejuvenation plans, includes immediate cash, deferred cash payments, and shares in a Canadian listed company, totaling over CAD$3 million in value. Completion of the sale, which entails assuming obligations to previous partners and is subject to certain conditions, is expected within 45 days.

