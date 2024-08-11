NewPeak Metals Acquires Strategic Mineral Project

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Ltd. has announced the strategic acquisition of the Treuer Range Uranium-Vanadium Project in Australia’s Northern Territory for $350,000, paid in shares and a net smelter royalty. This move aligns with the company’s expansion into the critical minerals sector and follows recent capital raises and asset sales to fund exploration plans. NewPeak is set to begin an exploration program at Treuer Range in the latter half of 2024, aiming to define JORC mineral resources.

