NewOrigin Gold Settles Debt and Signals Insider Confidence

NewOrigin Gold Corp. has completed a share issuance to settle over $181,000 in debts, involving transactions with company insiders and a planned acquisition by Harfang Exploration Inc. The shares issued are subject to a four-month hold period and regulatory approvals. Additionally, Dr. Robert Valliant’s company, through these transactions, will increase its holding to over 10% of NewOrigin’s shares.

