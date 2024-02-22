Newmarket Announces 11% Quarterly Dividend Increase

Newmarket (NEU) has released an update.

The Company has announced an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $2.25 to $2.50 per share, raising the annual payout from $9.00 to $10.00 per share. This boost reflects the Company’s confidence and commitment to its shareholders. The next dividend will be paid on April 1, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of March 15, 2024. Future dividends will continue to be reviewed and declared by the Board of Directors each quarter.

