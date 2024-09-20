Newmark Security Schedules AGM, Reports Available

Newmark Security (GB:NWT) has released an update.

Newmark Security PLC, a leading provider of security systems, has announced that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended April 30, 2024, and the notice for its upcoming AGM, are now available to shareholders on its website and will be discussed at the AGM scheduled for October 22, 2024, in London. Shareholders are encouraged to register their attendance in advance or vote electronically. The company is known for its electronic, software, and physical security systems, serving blue-chip customers with a focus on creating secure environments.

