Newmark Security Reports Strong Year-End Growth

Newmark Security PLC reported robust financial performance for the fiscal year ending April 2024, with a 10% increase in revenue to £22.3 million and significant growth in EBITDA by 50% to £2.2 million. Both the Human Capital Management and Safetell divisions saw considerable growth through new client acquisitions and the expansion of recurring revenue streams, resulting in improved profitability and cash generation. The company’s outlook remains cautiously optimistic as they embark on a new five-year growth plan, aiming to enhance their product and service offerings.

