Newmark Property REIT: Substantial Holder Boosts Stake

Newmark Property REIT (AU:NPR) has released an update.

BWP Management Limited has increased its voting power in Newmark Property REIT from 83.91% to 86.32% through an off-market takeover bid, accepting offers for all issued ordinary securities. This change occurred on April 18, 2024, with a consideration of 0.4 BWP units for every Newmark Property REIT security, under specific offer terms. Wesfarmers, holding a 24.75% voting power in BWP, is also implicated in this significant shift in share distribution.

For further insights into AU:NPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.