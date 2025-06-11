Newlink Technology Updates Performance Guarantee for Neusoft Yuetong Acquisition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Newlink Technology Inc. ( (HK:9600) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Newlink Technology Inc., through its subsidiary Newlink Technology Beijing, has updated its performance guarantee related to the acquisition of Neusoft Yuetong. The acquisition involves a capital increase and equity transfer valued at RMB80 million, with performance targets set for the years 2022 to 2024. The sellers have committed to achieving specific revenue and net profit targets during this period, with a performance compensation mechanism in place should these targets not be met. This arrangement underscores Newlink’s strategic focus on enhancing its market position and operational efficiency.

More about Newlink Technology Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 766,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$297.3M

See more insights into 9600 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.