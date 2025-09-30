Newgen Software Secures Major Contract with Wipro Financial Outsourcing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Newgen Software Technologies Limited ( (IN:NEWGEN) ) has provided an update.

Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited, a subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies Limited, has signed a significant agreement with Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services Limited for software license, implementation, and maintenance services valued at £2,985,484. This international contract, set to be executed over ten years, underscores Newgen’s strategic positioning in the global market, enhancing its footprint in enterprise content and customer communication management solutions.

More about Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a company specializing in software solutions, with a focus on enterprise content management and customer communication management platforms. The company operates internationally, providing software licenses, implementation, and maintenance services.

Average Trading Volume: 125,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 124.2B INR

