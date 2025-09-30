Newgen Software Expands into Caribbean Market with Major Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Newgen Software Technologies Limited ( (IN:NEWGEN) ) just unveiled an update.

Newgen Software Inc., a subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies Limited, has secured a Master Service Agreement with a leading Caribbean bank to supply, install, and implement its Enterprise Content Management System Platform. This agreement, valued at $1,637,400, signifies a strategic expansion into the Caribbean market, potentially enhancing Newgen’s international footprint and offering significant growth opportunities for the company.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited operates in the software industry, specializing in enterprise content management systems. The company focuses on providing solutions for managing and automating business processes, with a market presence that extends internationally.

