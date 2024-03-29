Newegg Appoints New Director to Enhance Governance

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) has released an update.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. has announced the appointment of Richard Weil to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2024. Weil, bringing experience from his roles at CarbonCapture, Inc. and Mount Wilson Ventures, replaces Anthony Chow, who will continue to advise as CEO. This strategic move aims to strengthen Newegg’s corporate governance and align the company’s strategy with its operational execution.

