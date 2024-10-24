Newborn Town Inc. Reports Strong 2024 Growth

Newborn Town Inc. (HK:9911) has released an update.

Newborn Town Inc. has reported impressive growth in its social networking and innovative businesses for the first three quarters of 2024. The company’s social networking revenue surged by over 60% year-on-year, driven by new product launches and strategic acquisitions. Additionally, its innovative business and niche games like Alice’s Dream have also shown significant increases in revenue and user engagement.

For further insights into HK:9911 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.