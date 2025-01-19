Newborn Town Inc. Increases Share Purchase Under RSU Scheme

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Newborn Town Inc. ( (HK:9911) ).

Newborn Town Inc. has announced an additional purchase of 10,870,000 shares as part of its RSU Award Scheme, which demonstrates the company’s confidence in its business outlook. This purchase, which represents approximately 0.77% of the existing total number of shares, indicates the company’s strategy to bolster shareholder value and maintain a strong financial position.

More about Newborn Town Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 2.15%

Average Trading Volume: 7,010,007

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.39B

