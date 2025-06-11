Neway Group’s Kam Hon Printing Engages in Major Renovation

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Neway Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0055) ) has shared an update.

Neway Group Holdings Limited announced that Kam Hon Printing, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a renovation contract valued at RMB3.2 million with an independent contractor. This transaction, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, involves significant structural and engineering upgrades at the SZ Factory, potentially enhancing the operational efficiency of Kam Hon Printing.

More about Neway Group Holdings Limited

Neway Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the printing industry through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kam Hon Printing.

Average Trading Volume: 141,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$51.94M

Learn more about 0055 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.