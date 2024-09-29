New Zealand Energy Advances Tariki-5 Gas Well Operations

New Zealand Energy (TSE:NZ) has released an update.

New Zealand Energy Corp. has begun drilling operations for the Tariki-5 gas development well, with completion of drilling expected by October 26, 2024, and full production tie-in scheduled for November 14, 2024. The company’s joint venture with L&M Energy Limited is progressing as planned, with all necessary arrangements for gas transport and delivery to Genesis Energy already in place.

